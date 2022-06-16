Possible Neo-Nazi rally planned for Missoula

The Missoula Police Department reports they are aware of a potential neo-Nazi rally planned to take place in Missoula on Saturday.

MPD tells MTN News they are monitoring rumors made on social media about the plans.

Posts on the social network Gab indicate someone with the National Socialist Movement says the group plans to gather in Missoula this weekend. They are described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as a neo-Nazi group notable for its theatrical protests, violent antisemitic rhetoric, and racist views.

The Montana Human Rights Network (MHRN) and Love Lives Here say they encourage people not to plan counter-protests or engage with the group.

“If they see the white nationalists out, report it to the MHRN using our hate incident report form, call the local authorities and just stay away,” advised MHRN and Love Lives Here community organizer Cherilyn Devries. “While it seems like a noble thing to stand up to this kind of stuff in person, it’s a trap. They’re literally just trying to get those kinds of situations, to get themselves more attention.”

DeVries also encourages people to visit the Leiser’s Footsteps exhibit this month at the University of Montana Mansfield Library to learn more about Jewish history in Missoula.