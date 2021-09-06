MISSOULA — A Missoula-based company has developed germ-killing technology.

“I really was starting to think about how can we be better stewards of the world we're going to leave behind,” said Kart Kleen CEO and founder Jason Gardiner.

As a thinker who has a background in insurance, he is always cooking up something to help others. And three years ago, he started Kart Kleen after pondering the question of why people get sick.

“Really need to get back to why do people end up in a hospital, to begin with and it's viruses, bacteria, fungi, and protozoa,” said Gardiner.

The technology is 99.9% effective at breaking down DNA and RNA at the molecular level using UV wavelengths to kill germs.

“What we're doing is we're creating a wavelength, that's not in natural light. And then we're timing it up with a dosage," said Gardiner.

Partnering with University of Montana professor William Holben and MMC Belgrade for manufacturing the company has a focus on giving back to those who put themselves in harm's way with no hesitation.

“It is the peace of mind to allow people to continue to be these incredible stewards these angels if you will, that are willing to do things that others want. "We have to do everything in our power to give them that opportunity to continue to be these blessings in people's lives,” said Gardiner.

Kart Kleen recently sold some of their incident response bags, complete with a compact version of the science meant for first responders, to Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department. Gardiner and his team are just happy to help those who help us.

“Giving back to our heroes, what an incredible blessing,” said Gardiner.

As Gardiner says, they are providing “safer solutions for tomorrow."