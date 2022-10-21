Watch Now
Polson woman killed in head-on crash Thursday night

Posted at 11:55 AM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 13:55:06-04

POLSON — A Polson woman died in a two-vehicle head-on collision in Lake County Thursday night.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports at about 7:15 pm, Lake County 911 took a report of a two-vehicle head-on collision north of mile marker 65, on US Highway 93 in the “Jette Hill” or “Sunnyslope” area.

The crash resulted in the fatality of the sole occupant driver of one of the vehicles.

The deceased was identified as 62-year-old, Colleen Kelley, of Polson.

Traffic was diverted for over 2 hours to allow Montana Highway Patrol and the Lake County Coroner’s Office to conduct their investigation.

Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause of death.

