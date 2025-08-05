Trump administration launches probe over claims of intelligence manipulation by Obama

Attorney General Pam Bondi has called for a grand jury investigation into allegations surrounding the Obama administration's intelligence manipulation during the 2016 election. This inquiry springs from controversial claims made by Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic congresswoman who has since aligned with the Trump administration as the director of national intelligence.

Gabbard recently asserted during a press conference that key figures within the Obama administration, including former President Barack Obama himself, may have exaggerated Russian interference in the election to undermine Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Describing the behavior as "treasonous," Gabbard urged the Department of Justice to take action.

Following her call, the department launched a task force to examine the claims, and now a grand jury will further investigate these serious allegations.

Historically, Obama has refrained from commenting on accusations from the Trump administration. However, he took the opportunity weeks ago to deny these specific claims, dismissing them as a distraction amid other pressing issues, including ongoing discussions about the Epstein files.

RELATED STORY | Trump accuses Obama of treason over new intel report on 2016 election

Many Democrats in Washington view the grand jury investigation as retaliatory—a response to the scrutiny that President Trump and his associates faced over the past several years. As a result, former Obama officials could soon be summoned to testify, likely incurring legal fees and a lengthy process in the courts.

While Obama may not face legal repercussions due to presidential immunity rooted in a Supreme Court ruling, his aides do not enjoy the same protections and may be compelled to appear before the grand jury.

President Trump has publicly expressed his approval of the investigation through social media, stating that “the truth always wins out.”

While allegations of Russian interference have been a persistent theme since the 2016 election, the evidence has consistently pointed to attempts at influence—primarily through social media—rather than direct tampering with voting systems.

As attention turns to the unfolding grand jury process, it underscores President Trump's enduring influence over the political landscape, challenging the traditionally apolitical nature of judicial inquiries involving intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.