Trump threatens to sue Grammys host Trevor Noah over Epstein joke

President Donald Trump on Monday threatened to sue Trevor Noah after the comedian joked about Trump during the Grammy Awards.

In an early-morning post on Truth Social, Trump said he would be “sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless dope,” without specifying what legal claims he would pursue.

Noah, who hosted the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, referenced Trump while joking about the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Song of the Year — congratulations, Billie Eilish. Wow," Noah said during the broadcast. "That is a Grammy that every artist wants — almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton."

Trump has repeatedly sought to distance himself from Epstein. The two were photographed together socially in the late 1990s and early 2000s before an apparent falling out. Trump has said he never visited Epstein’s private island, where prosecutors say Epstein trafficked and sexually abused underage girls.

A potential lawsuit against Noah would not be Trump’s first legal clash tied to media coverage of him. Trump has frequently criticized late-night comedians, including Jimmy Kimmel, over jokes and political commentary.

Trump has also pursued lawsuits against news organizations. In one case, he sued ABC News over comments made by anchor George Stephanopoulos. ABC agreed to a $15 million settlement, with the money designated for Trump’s future presidential library.

More recently, Paramount, the parent company of "60 Minutes," agreed to pay $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump over the editing of an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris, then the Democratic presidential nominee. Trump alleged the interview was edited to make Harris appear more favorable. Paramount did not admit wrongdoing as part of the settlement and said the funds would also go toward Trump’s presidential library.