House panel releases lewd Epstein letter that Trump denies signing

The letter was included as part of a 2003 album compiled for alleged sex trafficker Epstein’s birthday.
Evan Vucci/AP
President Donald Trump speaks to the White House Religious Liberty Commission during an event at the Museum of the Bible, Monday, Sept. 8, 2025, in Washington.
Democrats on the House Oversight Committee on Monday released a lewd letter addressed to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein that bears President Donald Trump’s signature.

Trump has strongly denied any connection to the note.

“I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women. It’s not my language. It’s not my words,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the letter in July.

The Journal reported that the letter was created in 2003 as part of a 50th birthday gift Ghislaine Maxwell was assembling for Epstein. It was reportedly one of dozens of letters compiled into an album.

In response, President Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against the newspaper and two reporters who authored the story.

Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, however, alleged that Trump is involved in a cover-up.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, said the president had nothing to do with the letter.

"As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it," she said on X. "President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation."

