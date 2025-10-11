Former President Biden undergoing radiation therapy for aggressive form of prostate cancer

A spokesperson for former President Joe Biden confirmed that he is undergoing radiation treatment, marking a new phase of his treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

"As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment," according to a spokesperson for Biden.

A source familiar with Biden's treatment told Scripps News that the former president is "doing well."

In May, Biden announced the cancer diagnosis. A Biden spokesperson said that doctors found a prostate nodule after he experienced increasing urinary symptoms.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management. The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians," a Biden spokesperson said in May.

The 82-year-old had sought reelection for the presidency last year, but opted to drop out in July 2024 amid concerns about his health and age.

According to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. averages 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer. There are about 35,770 deaths from prostate cancer every year in the U.S.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths among men in the U.S., the American Cancer Society said.