In Democratic response, Spanberger accuses Trump of lying in State of the Union

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, accusing the president of increasing costs for families, undermining public safety and enriching himself while failing to address Americans’ concerns.

“We did not hear the truth from our president,” Spanberger said after Trump's nearly two-hour speech in which he touted the work his administration has done.

Spanberger argued that Trump’s trade policies have raised prices for American families.

“Costs are too high,” she said.

She also criticized the Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act, saying it threatens rural hospitals and health clinics and strips health coverage from millions of Americans while increasing energy and housing costs.

On immigration enforcement, Spanberger accused the administration of deploying “poorly trained federal agents” into cities and making arrests without warrants, noting that citizens and immigrants have been detained improperly.

“Our broken immigration system is something to be fixed — not an excuse for unaccountable agents to terrorize our communities,” she said.

Spanberger, who previously served as a federal law enforcement officer and CIA officer, also criticized Trump’s foreign policy approach, accusing him of ceding economic and technological power to China, aligning too closely with Russian President Vladimir Putin and making “plans for war with Iran."

She further accused the president of corruption, referencing crypto ventures and the handling of the Epstein files.

“Americans know you can demand more,” she said, urging voters to reject what she described as a presidency of division.