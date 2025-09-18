Judge orders deportation of pro-Palestinian activist to Syria or Algeria

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
An immigration judge has ordered pro-Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil deported from the United States to either Syria or Algeria.

Khalil was arrested March 8 as the administration began a broad crackdown on campus protests against Israel's war in Gaza.

The government has argued that noncitizens who protest in that manner should be deported for expressing viewpoints the administration believes are antisemitic and "pro-Hamas."

He was never charged with a crime and is a legal permanent resident of the U.S.

Khalil has been one of the most prominent faces on Columbia's campus since protests began, serving as lead negotiator during protests last spring.

According to court documents, the judge ordered his deportation for failing to disclose information on his green card application, including his involvement in a campus anti-Israel group.

