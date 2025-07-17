Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Harvest Interrupted: The Cost of Enforcement

The Scripps News Group examines the hidden cost of President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in this special report — Harvest Interrupted: The Cost of Enforcement. (Scripps News)
President Donald Trump vowed to deport more than 10 million people living in the country illegally once he took office.

Since then, Immigration and Customs Enforcement has conducted raids in cities and towns across the U.S. — from construction sites and college campuses to family gatherings and farms, where more than a third of all workers are believed to be undocumented.

The Scripps News Group examines the hidden cost of the crackdown in this special report — Harvest Interrupted: The Cost of Enforcement.

