The government has reopened, but millions of Americans are still worried about their health care

The federal government has finally reopened. For SNAP recipients who lost benefits, federal workers who were furloughed and air traffic controllers who missed paychecks, it's welcome news.

But for millions of Americans enrolled in health insurance plans through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces and receive subsidies that make their health care cheaper, there's concern that the bill that reopened the government doesn't extend those credits beyond this year.

Celia Monreal and her husband are among the 22 million Americans who rely on those subsidies — and part of the 93% of Obamacare recipients who receive them.

"He needs to see the doctor. He needs his surgery and we can't afford it," Monreal said.

According to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, without those subsidies, 4.2 million more Americans will go without health insurance over the next decade.

Most Republican lawmakers don't support extending the funds.

Scripps News' Nathaniel Reed: Do you support extending the subsidies?

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY): I do not. I think we have to do something more fundamental.

But Republicans in Congress and President Trump have not coalesced around a healthcare plan that could replace the Affordable Care Act.

Some lawmakers like Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) have proposed giving some Americans a government funded spending account that could be used for health expenses.

"100% to patients in something like a flexible spending account. Then they can use that to help pay for their deductible to lower their out-of-pocket exposure," Sen. Cassidy said.

Absent any solution to decrease the cost of health care, it will likely continue to stay in the spotlight.

A Scripps News/Talker Research poll found one in four Americans say health care is the most important issue facing the country today.