Pantry staples and easy meals are gaining popularity amid inflation and trade woes, grocery data shows

Many foods are seeing a decline in sales, but others are seeing a surprising spike in demand.

"When we look at the data for hamburger helpers specifically, we see that from June to August of this year, sales have increased about 14.5%, which is a big jump in a relatively short period of time," said Abby Hall, associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa.

Similar increases in the just-add-meat meals were seen during the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And demand for other cheap staples and shelf stable foods like boxed macaroni and cheese, beans and pasta is also on the rise.

"So things that people can get relatively cheaply and things that can stretch out," Hall said.

Rice sales are up 7.5% in 2025. People are also buying more canned meats like tuna, salmon and sardines.

"We're kind of seeing all of these different, again, national level policies coming together and manifesting in people's grocery carts," Hall said.

Those policies include changes in trade agreements and, of course, inflation.

"Inflation, even though it's not as high as it was a few years ago, it's still impacting a lot of families in really meaningful ways and nowhere more meaningful than at the supermarket," said Dr. Noa Gafni.

In August prices jumped considerably for meats, coffee and many fruits, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Soaring beef prices have been a particular strain for American families.

The need to eat cheap also comes as the White House pushes against ultra-processed foods.

"This is the start of a trend and it's just going to continue," Gafni said. "I think it's going to get worse as the economy becomes much more uncertain."