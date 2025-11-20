Eight senators are supposed to get $500K each, but the House emphatically said 'no'

The House of Representatives voted unanimously Wednesday to repeal language in a government funding bill that would have awarded eight senators $500,000 each.

Lawmakers from both parties objected to the provision, which was tucked into legislation to resume government funding. That measure was signed into law last week, which brought an end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. The measure could have resulted in eight senators receiving the payments after their personal data was obtained during the federal investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The bill states: “Any senator whose Senate data, or the Senate data of whose Senate office, has been acquired, subpoenaed, searched, accessed or disclosed in violation of this section may bring a civil action against the United States if the violation was committed by an officer, employee or agent of the United States or of any federal department or agency.”

Several Democrats voiced strong opposition, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., echoed their concerns.

Last month, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said special counsel Jack Smith had obtained personal cellphone records from eight Republican senators: Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, Josh Hawley of Missouri, Dan Sullivan of Alaska, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.

The Senate Judiciary Committee said the FBI sought and obtained data on the senators’ phone use from Jan. 4-7, 2021, in 2023.

The repeal now heads to the Senate, though it is unclear whether Republican Leader John Thune of South Dakota will bring it to a vote. Hours before Wednesday's House vote, Thune said, “This was something that needed to be addressed,” adding there is high interest among Republican senators in addressing what they call the “weaponization of the federal government.”

The senators’ phone records were part of an investigation that led to Donald Trump facing multiple charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

The case was one of two brought by Smith against Trump. The other alleged that Trump illegally stored classified documents at his Florida residence after leaving office in 2021.

The Justice Department has long maintained that sitting presidents cannot be indicted, prosecuted or jailed while in office. Both cases were dropped before Trump returned to the presidency, and Smith resigned as special counsel.