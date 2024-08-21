At DNC, former First Lady Michelle Obama looks ahead to new leadership

Former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, laying out a vision for new leadership from Vice President Kamala Harris.

Years of support

Harris has known the Obamas since Barack Obama was running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois. She also worked to support his campaign for the presidency in 2008.

The Obamas have worked to support Harris' campaign with outreach and fundraising, social media influence and political engagement.

Mrs. Obama leads We All Vote, a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter registration and engagement nationwide.

In a July phone call with Vice President Harris just after she received President Biden's endorsement, the Obamas congratulated Harris and pledged their support.

"We are going to do everything we can to help propel you into the presidency and continue the amazing legacy that you that Joe Biden and you have been able to establish," former President Obama said on the call. "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to, to get you through this election and into the oval office."