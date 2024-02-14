1 dead, numerous others injured in shooting at Chiefs victory parade

At least one person was killed and possibly 15 others were injured in a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory rally.

Scripps News Kansas City reports that three of the injured are in critical condition.

Watch live coverage from Scripps News Kansas City

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the shooting near Union Station around 2 p.m. local time Wednesday. As the Chiefs wrapped up on stage during their celebratory rally, attendees quickly dispersed, and then ambulances were seen rushing to the scene along with officers who had their guns drawn.

Police said two people were detained immediately following the shooting.

"Because of bad actors, this tragedy occurred," Chief Stacey Graves said. Graves added that there were about 800 law enforcement officers at the rally when the shooting occurred.

"We also know that officers ran towards danger, officers were there to keep everyone safe," Graves said.

A large part of downtown Kansas City is still blocked off as the investigation continues. Those who parked in the Union Station garage were asked to stay clear of the area until first responders were cleared.

The child reunification station is located at the main entrance to Union Station, per KCPD.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

