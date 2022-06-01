Watch

Plowing continues along Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier National Park

GNP Road Plowing
Crews are plowing in the Triple Arches area of Going-to-the-Sun Road.
GNP Road Plowing
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jun 01, 2022
WEST GLACIER - Crews are continuing to make progress plowing Glacier National Park's iconic Going-to-the-Sun Road.

According to a social media post, crews have been working through the Triple Arches area this week.

However, "there is plenty more snow to plow before Logan Pass," the post reads.

Park officials note that "continued wintery conditions have limited progress at the upper elevations of the road."

Check out the latest road conditions in Glacier National Park at https://www.nps.gov/glac/index.htm.

