Kriston's story: Billings woman overcomes breast cancer diagnosis by conquering fear

BILLINGS — One Billings woman is sharing the importance of getting an annual mammogram after her own life-saving experience.

Kriston Lowrance, 51, was reluctant at first to schedule the appointment. But after a nudge from her primary care provider, Lowrance now believes that important screening saved her life.

If you would've asked Lowrance what her biggest fear was before April, she would've said it was her annual mammogram.

"My doctor (at Intermountain Health) was like, 'No. You're going,' and I was like, 'No. I'm not going.' And she said, 'I'm making the appointment and you are going.' I was like, 'Fine, I'll go,'" Lowrance said.

Lowrance's fear wasn't the examination itself. Rather, her fear came from her own experience watching her mother battle cancer in the early 2000s.

"My mom was diagnosed in 2008, and she had a double mastectomy in 2009. She had two different types," said Lowrance.

In April, Lowrance's primary care provider at Intermountain Health in Billings encouraged her to get a mammogram after almost 10 years. Lowrance reluctantly agreed and was screened on the 10th.

Just a few days later, Lowrance's fear would come true when she would receive a stage one, grade three, breast cancer diagnosis.

"My breast cancer navigator called me on the 14th and told me that yes, I had cancer," she said.

Lowrance was able to overcome the initial panic because of her support systems, including Ella Staples, a cancer navigator and psychotherapist.

"I am the first person that talks to a patient after they've been diagnosed," said Staples.

Staples works at the Intermountain Health Yellowstone Medical Center as a liaison between patients and healthcare providers. She schedules appointments for cancer patients and manages the breast cancer support group at the hospital.

"It's why I do what I do. 'Cuz, I know that it can get to that point, but, holding her hand and giving that support through it. I love my job," Staples said.

Because of Lowrance's family history with breast cancer, she immediately jumped into action.

"There was only 17 business days between her diagnosis... to surgery date," said Staples.

Staples and Lowrance decided the best course of action was for Lowrance to undergo a unilateral mastectomy, as a way to prevent the cancer from returning. Lowrance was also prescribed a five-year, daily medication for her positive estrogen hormones.

"I'm a warrior. I'm a cancer warrior," said Lowrance.

Now that Lowrance has returned to work and has physically recovered from the surgery, she's encouraging women to get regular cancer screenings.

"Let go of the fear," she said. "Early detection is so important. If (my doctor) had not made me go in that day, I probably would've put it off until it was too far gone."