'Best morning': Q2's 15th annual Pink Breakfast brings together Montana breast cancer survivors

BILLINGS — The Q2 studio was filled with pink Friday morning, as more than 130 breast cancer survivors gathered for the station's 15th annual Pink Breakfast, marking the largest turnout to date for the beloved community tradition.

"It's the best morning ever really," said Joey Zachary, the KTVQ local sales manager who helped organize the event.

Pink Breakfast began in 2010 and continues to raise awareness for breast cancer, while celebrating survivors and their journeys. Donations for this year's event went to Pack the Place in Pink, a Montana nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to breast cancer survivors.

"It's fantastic. I am so thankful you guys do this every year," said Ella Staples, a breast cancer patient navigator and psychotherapist at Intermountain Health in Billings. "We have many survivors that come to this. And to be able to see them happy with each other, and giving them that wisdom to other women about taking care of themselves and the importance of mammograms every year."

Dr. Barry McKenzie, the trauma medical director at St. Vincent Regional Hospital, agreed with Staples about this year's event. On Friday, McKenzie acted as the surgical representative for the cancer team, and emphasized the importance of supporting patients through their cancer journey.

"It's an absolutely terrifying diagnosis for breast cancer, but to be able to help them get back to their life, that's the exciting part," McKenzie said. "It's so exciting... (to) see former patients of mine and see they're back to their life."

Despite the large number of attendees, each survivor receives individual attention and care during the event. Q2 staff provides each attendee with a pink boa, souvenir cup, and photo-op. Staff, such as Zachary, started planning the breakfast six months in advance to ensure a meaningful experience for both survivors and healthcare providers.

"I think that's the biggest thrill is being able to see all the ladies together and the camaraderie that they have, how happy they are to see us," she said.

The event serves multiple purposes beyond fundraising. Pink Breakfast creates opportunities for survivors to connect with one another and share their experiences with other women about the importance of regular health screenings.

"It's probably one of the most heartwarming events that we can do," said Zachary.

Those interested in supporting the cause can call Q2 at (406) 259-3081 or visit www.ktvq.com/pink to make a donation.

