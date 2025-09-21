Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Photos: Lockwood High School hosts 2025 homecoming parade

LOCKWOOD11_2.25.1.jpg Dozens of students participated in Lockwood High School's homecoming parade on Friday, Sept. 19. It was the third parade the school has put on since opening in 2020.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD4_2.3.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD12_2.26.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD16_2.31.3.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD15_2.31.2.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD10_2.19.1.jpg Lockwood music students prepare to play in the parade.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD1_2.1.1.jpg Spectators and parents watch the Lockwood homecoming parade.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD2_2.1.2.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD3_2.1.3.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD6_2.7.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD8_2.13.1.jpg Lockwood volleyball players prepare for the homecoming parade.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD9_2.17.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD17_2.31.4.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD7_2.12.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD13_2.28.1.jpg Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD18_2.31.5.jpg Lockwood football players throw candy to middle and elementary school students during the homecoming parade.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD14_2.31.1.jpg Lockwood Elementary School students lined up to watch the parade.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News LOCKWOOD5_2.4.1.jpg Lockwood student council member and senior Gabriel Hartman walks in the parade as the school's mascot.Photo by: Isabel Spartz/MTN News

