Oxford High School shooting report released; here are the findings

The final report of an independent investigation into the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that happened almost two years ago was released Monday night.

The probe was conducted by the investigation firm Guidepost Solutions.

The 572-page report answers what district officials may have known about the shooter before he killed four students and wounded seven others on Nov. 30, 2021.

The full investigation was broken up into two reports. The first report released in May 2023 was only about school safety and security policies that were in place to minimize the risk of an active shooter, along with "the damage from any such incident as of the time of the issuance of that first report."

The second one released Monday focused on the security policies that were in place at the time and interactions with the shooter before, during and after the incident.

Investigators spoke with victims, families, school board members, staff in the district and beyond to conduct their investigation.

While the report says the district's actions did help save lives and keep students safe with its training and safety protocols, there were certain areas where the district failed.

"... in certain critical areas, individuals at every level of the District, from the Board to the Superintendent and his cabinet to the OHS administration and staff, failed to provide a safe and secure environment. Although only the Shooter is guilty of murder and assault, and his parents will be tried for their alleged gross negligence with respect to their son, the District was responsible for keeping Madisyn, Tate, Justin, Hana and all of the other OHS survivors and students safe and secure at OHS on November 30, 2021, but failed to do so," part of the report said.

The report also said the "tragedy was avoidable" and that district officials often denied responsibility and shifted it elsewhere.

The firm says the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office provided everything they requested.

Three public questions-and-answer sessions on the findings will be held Thursday in Oxford. A listening session will happen on Nov. 9.

The full investigation by Guidepost Solutions can be read below:

Final report into the Oxford High School shooting

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

