Out & About: What to plan ahead for in Billings

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr.

In case you find yourself “getting curiouser and curiouser,” Billings Studio Theater is getting ready for the opening night of Disney’s Alice in Wonderland, Jr. this weekend. It’s the theater’s Growing Stage production of the season, bringing kids to the stage in a musical retelling of the classic story involving Alice, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter and more. Curtains open at 7pm on Friday, Jan. 10. You’ll have more chances to catch this show this weekend, alone; there’s a matinee at 2pm Saturday, Jan. 11 and another show at 7pm. Then, on Sunday, you can catch another 2pm matinee. Tickets are $15.

Winter Bird Stroll

Bird watching is certainly a growing pastime in not only Montana, but across the country (I’m a big birder, myself). The Montana Audubon Center is offering up a chance to enjoy the nature of birds, yourself, whether you consider yourself an experienced bird hound or are just looking to try a peaceful new hobby. At 8:30am on Saturday, Jan. 11, you can take part in the center’s Winter Bird Stroll, which aims to bring you out to Norm’s Island in Billings alongside Audubon naturalists to see what you can see when it comes to Montana ornithology. You can bring your own binoculars or you will be given the opportunity to borrow a pair. For non-members, it’ll cost $5 (members, $3).

4th Annual Billings Preschool Fair

Affordable and available childcare is important in any community. At 9am on Saturday, Jan. 11, the 4th Annual Billings Preschool Fair aims to help you find the best childcare in the area, particularly for the 2025-2026 academic year. Organizers say more than 30 schools, local nonprofits and resources will make themselves available at the Montana Pavilion at The Metra. The event is completely free to the public.