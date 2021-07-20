One person dead in Phillips County crash

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 42-year old man died in a crash north of Malta on Tuesday.

According to the MHP, the man was driving a concrete mixer south on US Highway 191 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.

The driver over-corrected to the left, and the vehicle skidded across the highway, then "tripped" and rolled into a ditch.

The driver died at the scene.

The MHP says that fatigue is a suspected factor in the crash, and there is no indication that alcohol, drugs, or excessive speed were involved.

The man's name has not yet been released; we will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, 10:10 a.m.) One person died in a crash in Phillips County on Tuesday.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 7:20 a.m.

It happened on US Highway 191 near mile marker 25 north of Malta.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you when we get more information.