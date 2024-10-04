Will James Middle School teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time". The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"I grew up in special education. My dad was an educator and the director of special education in Billings for a long time."

Meet Kristen Brook, an educator who from early on has never seen any differences between the general student population and special education students, but does understand why there are misconceptions concerning the two.

"I think sometimes we think that they're not trying or that effort is related to maybe not doing as well," said Mrs. Brook during a recent interview in one of her non-special education classes. "I think that it's dangerous when we look at honoring a disability in terms of thinking they can't versus that they just need the supports in place."

And that's the keyword - "support."

"I really believe in equitable access for kids in their education."

This award will go a long way in keeping that support in place.

"One thing we're looking at is having a teaching table so I can pull small groups and be able to re-teach or pre-teach upcoming concepts."

No matter a student's disposition, Mrs. Brooke wants to remind everyone of this thought:

"At the end of the day, regardless of disability or even behaviors that are causing problems, every single kid wakes up in the morning and wants to do well and it is our job to ensure that happens."

For being a teacher who helps all her students feel empowered, Mrs. Brook was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.