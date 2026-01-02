Will James Middle School teacher receives “One Class at a Time” recognition

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Carla Ljunggren, a history teacher who has a real gift for making our country's past come alive for young minds.

"History is often so overlooked in terms of how it affects us every day," said Ms. Ljunggren. "I really work hard to help the kids draw that connection so they know, like, it's not just old dead white guys from the past. The decisions they made really do impact them."

For her, there is no off-season.

"I spend most of my summers and my free time traveling all over the country and going to historical sites to bring back stuff specifically for the kids."

Her decision to become a teacher came from watching her mom.

"She was a high school government and sociology teacher at Senior High, and I followed in her footsteps."

In her own 10 years of teaching, Ms. Ljunggren has worked hard to keep her classroom a safe space for her students.

"They spend so much of their time here. They have to feel welcome here. Otherwise, you're not going to get any learning from them. What we do here, what educators do, is so important. We are struggling in a climate where learning is difficult. Getting kids engaged when they have so many distractions. So doing everything you can in terms of making them want to be here really makes a difference."

Because of her unmatched passion for teaching, shaping the future by honoring the lessons of the past, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Ms. Ljunggren with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also there to surprise her with a $150 gift card, along with other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations.

