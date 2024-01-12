Will James Middle School teacher receives "One Class at a Time'' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jim Noble, a 6th/7th grade science educator whose positive energy reverberates through the halls of the school, lifting the spirits of those students who may be having a rough go of it.

"If you like coming to school, you're going to want to be here," said Mr. Noble. "I have kids throughout this whole building that I get a chance to sit down with and talk to and I don't even have them in my class. You see that they're going through something and something's not quite right, and so to have that positive influence it makes them come to school and go, 'I get to at least see Mr. Noble. That's who I want to see. I want to see Mr Noble.' Over breaks and stuff like that, I miss these kids. I put on my Google classroom at Christmas that I miss you guys and I hope things are going well because I worry about them. You got to be a shining light wherever you go and, you know, if they don't have that then it's always darkness for them."

There's a good chance there's a student or two watching right now who may be struggling a bit. Well, Mr. Noble has a positive word for you.

"I would tell you that it always gets better. You know, you live in this bubble in school and being in a bubble in school you always see just what's around you or really close to you, but you never see the end of the road, right? You never see the length of time in your life and really you see this time in your life and it's just so hard and it's terrible, but you know the best part is it always gets better. It always gets better. You always find your way. Somehow you find your niche. You get there and you become a better person for it."

For being a teacher who is patient, kind, and a positive role model for his students Mr. Noble was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.