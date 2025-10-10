West High teacher honored by One Class at a Time

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Erin Hall, a biology and environmental science teacher who's carrying on an important legacy with the school's community garden.

"It started with John Miller years ago," said Miss Hall. "Then Gayle Lam inherited that from him, and I inherited it from her. We actually just expanded it this year. I'm working with another teacher, Ty Spitzer. We're collaborating with my class and some of his classes."

The students are very hands-on.

"They're building compost boxes for the garden and cold frames. Every year, the environmental science students harvest and plant. They get a chance to pick their own crop. They grow it, starting everything from seed in the classroom, and then we reap the fruits of that harvest the following year."

To ensure the garden's success and sustainability, the different classes have to work as a cohesive team.

"We're not just functioning as one classroom at a time; we're a functioning unit where we're benefiting each other. There's mutualism between our students and other students in other classrooms. It's not only science classes that benefit from this, but shop classes can build things there. We can have art classes come out and do sketches. Eventually I'd like it to be a walking museum in there, with signposts and QR codes where my students explain what they're doing in the classes so people can go through and interact."

There are plans to keep expanding.

"We're going to try to put raised beds so that some beds are wheelchair-accessible. We will also include non-raised beds so we can grow more plants and more varieties of crops in the future."

And the future looks lush, green, and beautiful. Thanks to you, Ms. Hall. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools presented her with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to surprise her with a $150 gift card, along with some other goodies. Congratulations.

