Washington Elementary teacher wins 'One Class at a Time' Award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tish Shaffer, a kindergarten teacher who has a big heart for her students and, though it's still early in the school year, has really brought them along in their learning.

"As a kindergarten teacher, I can see the growth that my kids have made already is amazing," said Mrs. Shaffer. "It's already very noticeable and so by the end of the year, when we have kids that come in that don't know letters or sounds, by the time they leave they're reading at a first-grade level or beyond. That is what makes it so worthwhile is to see that growth in them not only academically but socially and emotionally as well."

She has high hopes for these young learners and as they move through their upcoming school years she wants them to remember:

"That education is fun and that the more they know the farther they'll go. I want all of these kids to succeed and I want them all to pursue whatever makes them happy in life and if that means college then I would love for that to happen."

For being a teacher who goes the extra mile for her students, Mrs. Schaffer was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

Remember the earlier statement that she had a big heart for her students? Just listen to how she plans to use the grant.

"I can buy boots, coats. I could purchase gloves. Things that my kids might need that they might not have because they don't all come to school with those things. Things that they might need this winter."

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE and tell us who you think we should honor next.