Teacher at Senior High receives "One Class at a Time" recognition

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"You've got to have somebody that you can always count on in any aspect of life."

Meet Josh Beeman whose passion to help in special education developed out of his own difficulties as a young student.

"When I was growing up, I was a very poor reader," said Mr. Beeman. "I had a couple teachers here at Senior High help me overcome my struggles and develop ways around it. That's what I want to do for kids."

A graduate of Senior High, he returned to his alma mater because he wanted to give back.

"Our students are from all different backgrounds and it doesn't matter who their parent is or who their friends are. They need somebody else to support them, too. If I can help them smile or encourage or bring some positivity to their day, that's what I'm going to do."

His message? It's a powerful one.

"Great looks different for everybody. It doesn't matter what classroom you're in. You want to be great at something? You want to be accepted? Every student has a goal, every student has ability and they all have an aspiration to do something great."

That's what he pushes his students to strive for, not only in school but in life.

"Every day is an adventure and you've got to roll with it. You've got to have the right intentions in everything you do."

Mr. Beeman helps his students develop necessary life skills, like cooking and preparing meals, in order to live independently and find employment after graduation. Some of his special ed students already work at places like the YMCA, Goodwill, and Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter.

Outside of the classroom, he recently joined the board of the 501c3 nonprofit Limitless Kids Montana to support all special needs students in the community through fundraising efforts to finance school programs. Mr. Beeman also heads up the school's wrestling program and also launched the girl's wrestling program a couple of years ago, both seeing much success. Needless to say, he's proud to be part of something special.

"We do a great job here at Senior High and I'm excited to be here," he said.

For being a teacher who excels at encouraging his students to grow to their fullest potential, Mr, Beeman was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

