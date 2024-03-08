Teacher at Miles Avenue Elementary recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jennifer Ashmore, a 5th-grade teacher who recognizes the importance of getting her students on the same page with each other every morning to help ensure the school day is a productive one.

"As a school, a few years ago, we started doing a morning meeting and it does just that it," said Mrs. Ashmore. "Outside of academics or any kind of structure of the day, it helps us to set the tone for the day and give the students a chance to build relationships. We give them pointers on how to resolve conflicts and how to get along as just citizens of their classroom. They get to learn about each other. One of the things we'll do is give them a topic where they might share out. It could be a favorite food one day or a favorite thing about a holiday. The more you know about somebody, the more you can build a relationship with them. We always say there's no cash or prizes, it's just to learn to win well and to learn to lose well."

And judging by the response of her past students, this approach is working.

"Year after year, just building up relationships with kids and having them email you later or come back and visit you later and just that they'll remember one little thing that you did or that they did as a group and they'll say I still remember when we did this, and it is absolutely the best and it can be something so small but they remember it and they make a memory from it so I love that."

For being a teacher who makes all of our students feel comfortable and confident in her classroom, Mrs. Ashmore was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

