Teacher at Elysian School recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time'. It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lee Ann Burley, a third-grade teacher who is big on making sure her classes are fun as well as educational.

"I remember what it was like to have to sit and be quiet and sit down all the time and be still, so if I can bring that movement and funness into class then I feel I can help everyone learn and get the wiggles out," said Mrs. Burley.

She also makes it a priority to stay in contact with parents, even outside of parent-teacher conferences.

"Because, as a parent myself, I like to know what's going on in my child's life and I'd like to know how she's doing and what she needs to do to improve or how I can help at home, and so I feel if I can pass that knowledge forward it can help everybody stay on the same page."

One thing stands out of all the things she teaches her students.

"I really push kindness and being there for each other, so if they learn that in my room and they can take their kindness and move it forward I feel like I've done something right."

For being a teacher who truly cares about each student and makes learning fun and relatable, Mrs. Burley was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.