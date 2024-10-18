Teacher at Broadwater Elementary earns "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students. This week, we honor a teacher who knows the importance of learning how to read early on in life.

"Read to kids when they're babies, read to them when they're older and there's nothing they can't do if they can read. It's such an important skill."

Meet Taylor Vanderby, a first-grade educator at Broadwater Elementary School who comes from a teaching family and knew from a young age that's exactly what she wanted to do with her life, too.

"My mom was a teacher," said Mrs. Vanderby. "When I was in high school I went on mission trips and saw the impact that you can have and then I started working at a boys & girls ranch and I loved it. That's when I fell in love with teaching because I saw the impact I could have on kids."

She's a huge champion for reading and is passionate about her students gaining a great understanding of this necessary skill.

"It's going to carry them through the rest of their life."

How will she use this award?

"I will get more books. I feel like kids always could use more books and I've moved grades a lot so I'll get more first-grade level books."

For being a teacher who cares deeply for her students' reading skill potential, Mrs. Vanderby was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

