Teacher at Big Sky Elementary recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ingrid Mattson, a 3rd grade teacher who values the significant role she plays in shaping the minds of her young students.

"You know there's nothing better than like hugging a child when they are sad and seeing that they got comforted by that," said Mrs. Mattson. "I honestly think that, first of all, you may expect that should come in every teacher. It's not a job, it's a calling."

A calling others saw in her early on.

"When I started, I was studying in Montana for my second degree and I remember there was this wonderful principal back in my other school where I was teaching and he caught me off guard saying that you can do it. I see you have a love for children."

Mrs. Mattson sees great potential in all of her young students and reminds them daily that they can go on and accomplish great things.

"I often tell them, 'Boys and girls you don't understand. Maybe one day one of you will be president of the United States.' Thinking about their future, where they will be, and how can I impact it, I think that's what kind of drives me."

Ultimately, whatever they do in life, she hopes they shine brightly, making a difference in the world.

"To be a good citizen, good human being. You know, be kind, be loving. In my eyes, this is what's the most important thing."

For being a teacher who has a heart as big as Big Sky Country, Mrs. Mattson was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.