St. Francis teacher receives 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kristin Colloton, an educator who does an amazing job of helping shy and quiet students break out of their shells.

"My goal is to make sure every child feels special," said Mrs. Colloton. "I always like trying to know every kid's name, every kid's situation. Growing up I was that quiet kid in the back of the classroom that really kind of went unnoticed and I want to make sure every single one of those kids are seen and heard that maybe are quieter in the back."

She uses many wonderful ideas to help kids deal with things like anxiety and emotions. Ideas like a friendship table and worry stones.

"Usually in January or February we start talking about growth mindset and the way we think and how it impacts how we feel and then we talk about what we do with those feelings. And so something we do every year that the kids just love is we make worry stones together and then we just practice using them. Being in a faith-based school, sometimes we use them to just pray, or we rub our worries in them. Every August or September, 'Are we doing worry stones this year?,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, of course.' I have a drawer full of them. We make them every year. It's one of the kids' favorite things we do."

For being a teacher who has a tireless devotion and a depth of love for each and every one of her students, Mrs. Colloton was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.