Skyview High School teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Roberta O'Connor, an English teacher whose impact goes well beyond that subject. She's become a calming presence in the life of her students.

"It makes me feel good that someone is getting something out of being with me every day,' said Ms. O'Connor. "I think the world's really chaotic now, and these students - some of them come from pretty chaotic places - so it feels good to have a place that's calm. I think that you can really get to know people and they can thrive once you know if you can shut out the noise."

Getting to know her students on a personal level is very important to her.

"It's the only thing I know. I can't imagine being around the same person or people every day, day in and day out, and not get to know them."

Ms. O'Connor has been teaching for ten years, but only a few years at Skyview. Still, she's made quite an impression on the kids.

"If you look behind my desk, I have all the graduation announcements that I've already received from this year, and this is only my second year at Skyview. I got a few last year, but now I have kids that I had last year that are coming in and handing me their announcements and kids that I have this year, or, you know, currently. I just love them so much."

So, we've got to know - how did Diet Pepsi help lead to an amazing teaching career?

"When I was in elementary or middle school, I used to think it was so cool that the teacher had their own space and they could drink Diet Pepsi whenever they wanted. It would seem so cool to me, like, that was the beginning part. How can she have that and none of us can have anything? We can't even chew gum, but she's got everything she wants all laid out on her desk. The Diet Pepsi thing is kind of a joke, but I always remembered it. So I went back to school many years later because it was always a dream of mine."

And your students are so glad you made that choice. For being a teacher who has created an environment where every student feels comfortable and welcomed, Ms. O'Connor was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.