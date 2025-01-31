Shepherd School District educator receives "One Class at a Time" honor

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tina Downing, the K-12 special education adviser and activities director who is passionate about what she does, especially when it comes to her special students she fiercely supports.

"Kids with disabilities can do anything," said Mrs. Downing. "They can advocate for themselves, they can get jobs in the community, they can go to college, they can go to the military. They can do whatever they want to do."

As you can imagine, she stays quite busy but wouldn't have it any other way.

"You should see my planner on my desk. It's color-coded so I know where I have to be in every minute of the day. It's a lot but it is so fun because I get to go see the littles and I get hugs and then I'm back over to the high school where I don't really get hugs."

She also oversees the athletic activities at the school which is quite an undertaking.

"I schedule all of the MHSA events for Shepherd and then all the home stuff. I set up and attend and watch the crowd and watch the games and I'm their number one fan. I bleed blue and glitter gold and Shepherd is amazing."

For being such an outstanding leader inside and outside of the walls of the school. Mrs. Downing was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.