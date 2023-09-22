Quest Program teachers presented with the 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Erin Augustine and Annette Julian who work with gifted and talented students in the district through their Quest Program.

"Quest is our gifted and talented program for the district," said Miss Augustine.

"We serve all 22 elementary schools. We teach 2nd through 5th grade. They come to us one day a week. They're bused here from their home schools."

How does the program work?

"Every year we come up with a new theme," said Miss Julian.

"We try to come up with things that are really high interest to the kids. Things that they haven't been exposed to before that they're not doing in their home schools. You know, something different to get them thinking in different ways. This year, it's all about the zoo and we're actually doing animal behaviors and animal enrichment. At the end of the year what the kids will do is they'll be able to design their own prototype of a zoo enrichment toy and they're going to present those to the zoo experts and hopefully, fingers crossed, that the zoo experts are going to take a couple of the ideas and turn them into real enrichment toys for the zoo so the kids are thrilled about it and they can, you know, demonstrate their knowledge throughout this whole process, answer questions, get feedback from the experts."

For being teachers who always challenge their students to persevere and push themselves to greater thinking through fun and stimulating ways. Miss Augustine and Miss Julian were presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank and a two $150 gift cards from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.