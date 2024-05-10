Ponderosa teacher receives "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"I think that it's important for everyone to be positive because it just makes you feel good and it's contagious," said Shasta McCorry, a Title 1 intervention teacher for literacy in math at Ponderosa Elementary who has been a catalyst for positive change since arriving at the school, including starting the "Dude, Be Nice Club."

"We spread random acts of kindness throughout the community and in our school," McCorry said. "Some of the things that we've done this year are making Easter baskets for the kids at Tumbleweed. We want to make blankets for the animal shelter and for the homeless shelter and some of the hospitals. It's so rewarding to see everybody smile and the ripple effect that it creates throughout our community and in our school. "

For being a beacon of kindness, compassion, and positivity, Mrs. McCorry was presented with a $500 grant from the Billings Education Foundation, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.