Poly Drive Elementary teacher wins 'One Class at a Time' award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Linda Frey, a third-grade teacher whose enjoyable approach to learning helps keep her students fully engaged.

"If they're not happy and not having fun, the learning won't take place," said Miss Frey. "If they're not on board with you and they think you're just forcing it at them, they're not going to willingly want to do it and I want them to want to be here because every third grader should just want to be in their classroom at school."

Sometimes her students can get a little wound up or irritable and need some time to level out. Miss Frey has a neat solution.

"Actually, every classroom in our building at Poly Drive has a calm-down spot. Our calm-down spot is a place for kids to go if they're feeling overwhelmed or stressed. I have a bookshelf so that they can have some privacy there so it's not someplace that they feel like other people will watch them and then they can kind of reset back there if they need to."

What's her favorite thing about teaching?

"My kids. That's it. That's the best part, my favorite part, and making it fun with trampolines and bikes. Just all the extra furniture we can get, too. It should sound like an Apple store and look like a Starbucks inside. "

For being a teacher who simply has a pure heart of gold, Miss Frey was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.