Poly Drive Elementary teacher recognized by One Class at a Time

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kelly Murphy, whose music class is not only where she teaches the love of music but also where she helps her students' learning skills grow.

"I think, anytime you put instruments in the hands of children, it's a great way to engage them," said Mrs. Murphy. "Making music together is a wonderful way to practice reading rhythms. All sorts of skills can be incorporated into their learning while they're playing instruments."

She's not only teaching her kids to be actively involved in her class, but she also welcomes parents, too.

"This was something that I tried last year for the first time. I invited parents to attend a music class, where they sat beside their child, and many of them joined in making music with their child. It was a great chance for them to see what happens in a typical 30-minute music class. Maybe one of the most important ways to keep students engaged is to flow from one thing to the next. I squeeze so much into a 30-minute music class, and because there's such a variety of activities and we're moving quickly from one thing to the next, it's a great way to keep them engaged."

And her students are really responding.

"Just like anything you're learning, I think the younger you learn it, the better off you will be. Children at this age just have an innate love of making music. They love to be with their friends. They love to create. A lot of them enjoy singing and playing instruments, and so if you build up that love for music at an early age and then continue with the skills that they need, it sets them up for middle school band, choir, and orchestra to have more success as they get older."

Because of her passion for weaving heartfelt harmonies and melodies into the lives of her students, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Murphy with a $500 grant proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand with a $150 gift card and some other goodies, too.

