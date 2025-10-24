Orchard Elementary teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kelsey Fox, a fifth-grade teacher whose infectious energy has a big impact on her students.

“If students aren’t engaged, then they’re just going to be bored,” said Mrs. Fox. “They’re not going to care about the learning. They aren’t going to want to be here, so engagement is just so important. We want the kids to want to be here—to feel safe and to feel that their teacher is fun.”

A fun and engaging environment… but that’s not all.

“Students need to feel like they have a safe place to go—a safe place to land. Some of our kids have things going on at home that aren’t great. Being here and knowing that Mrs. Fox has got my back and that it’s safe at school is so important.”

And she truly hopes their time with her resonates for the rest of their lives.

“I hope that they gain life skills—that they’re able to take what they’ve learned here and apply it wherever they go.”

Lives impacted by her amazing spirit. Because of that, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools proudly presented Mrs. Fox with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also there to surprise her with a $150 gift card and other goodies. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.