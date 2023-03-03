Orchard Elementary teacher honored by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tana Munguia, a kindergarten teacher who has students and families who face daily food and housing needs and she responds with empathy and helps provide solutions. She has a true heart not only for her students but for their families as well.

"I really enjoy the families I work with here at Orchard," said Ms. Munguia. "They're just very unique and I enjoy teaching all of their children and just working with all of them, their parents and the children, and all of the families."

Her acts of inclusion don't go unnoticed and she treats all of her students equally no matter their needs.

"We talk a lot about being respectful, being a graduate, and being responsible here at Orchard," she said.

For her ability to show love that is simply remarkable, Ms. Munguia was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.