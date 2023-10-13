"One Class" honors teacher at Ben Steele Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Patrick Kenny, the 8th-grade physical science teacher at Ben Steele Middle School who's been in the district for 30 years and has inspired his students to be champions in the science field.

"We put about 160-something kids through science bowl, local, state, and national," said Mr. Kenney.

"The kids have five national championships out of Washington D.C. in engineering and design and we're currently building our sixth airplane and along the way we built a sailboat and a couple of hot rods, too. We're currently building a 1935 Boeing 306-B and we have about 12 students on it and that will be dedicated to the greatest generation. It'll hang next to its sister ship here at Ben Steele in the commons, the 1929 Northrop Primary Glider."

These projects are quite an undertaking and for good reason.

"All the projects we do are very tactile, they're very kinesthetic. They don't happen in a week or a month. Usually, these bigger projects that the program has morphed into take years and I think that builds a real sense of accomplishment. When you can put literally years into something and it comes to fruition."

Something that is very exciting for the students, teaching them skills that will help steer them to a path of success.

"If you really want to be successful, whatever your idea of success is, the most important thing is to have a work ethic and to show up and have that passion, that interest and just never ever quit and doors of opportunity will just start to naturally open."

Mr. Kenney also added that the extracurricular program has been operating out of the hangar of the Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter 57 for the past 23 years. The support of the chapter and community sponsors means so much.

For being a teacher who instills a strong work ethic in his students, something that will serve them well for the rest of their lives, Mr. Kenny was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE and tell us who you think we should honor next.