'One Class at Time" recognizes teacher at Washington Elementary School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Rory Jetmore, a dedicated special education teacher who insists on and uses quality curriculum to help his students navigate through the challenges of learning.

"I first started working in general ed," said Mr. Jetmore.

"As a general teacher, you need to differentiate for your students anyway, and so I loved the kids who needed that special help and a little more digging in and complex thinking about what they need. And so it just drew me to doing that more in a greater capacity. The one thing I love about our kids, and this is something I tell our parents, is our kids, we're constantly redefining success, and success academically, socially or emotionally really doesn't look the same for all kids. And so I think that's the beauty of our kids is that things are not super duper linear and that's the beauty of us."

For being a teacher who goes all out to ensure his students get the well-rounded education and skills they need, even spending his own money to do so, Mr. Jetmore was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

