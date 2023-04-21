'One Class at Time' honors teacher at Poly Drive Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Staci Byrd, a 2nd-grade teacher with a heart of gold whose students love her as much as she loves them.

"You know, ever since I was in second grade I wanted to become a teacher," said Mrs. Byrd. "When I see these kids, they're little miracles. They're amazing people and I feel honored to be their teacher. I like to...all my kids on a very personal level and it follows through that I've been teaching for 22 years and I still know my kiddos that I had 22 years ago in kindergarten. I just think of them as little miracles." As her students continue on in their educational journey, Mrs. Byrd wants them to know one special thing. "That I always believe in them 100%. Even when school becomes really tough and difficult, I believe in them. I know they can do it and I instill that in them. Every one of them."

Staci is not only a phenomenal teacher for the students, but she is paying it forward by also allowing student teachers into her classroom and providing them with an unforgettable student-teaching experience.

For being a teacher who has put a lot of her own money and time into her classroom to make it a space where every student has the opportunity to succeed, Mrs. Byrd was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

