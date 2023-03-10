'One Class at a Time' surprises teacher at the Billings Career Center

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for 'One Class at a Time'. It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Christine Simonsen, a biomedical science teacher at the Billings Career Center who is so committed to her students that she often works long hours and even weekends.

"The reason I put in such long hours is because I care about my students and them becoming future medical professionals, and those aren't easy careers so they need to have a good background as they move forward through college and into their professions," said Mrs. Simonsen.

"I teach two classes; Principles of Biomedical Science and, after that, Human Body Systems. Kids have to take the first year in order to take the second year and the curriculum teaches kids different hands-on skills that are common in medical professions. In addition to that, they're also learning about 40 different professions in their first year and also about 40 additional professions in their second year."

School budgets are tight and teachers often use their own money to pay for supplies, so this 'One Class at a Time' grant will definitely come in handy.

"I will put this to very good use for our labs. We do a number of labs that are very expensive. Sometimes the labs are as much as a couple hundred dollars for my total classes, so that will go to probably perishable lab supplies."

For being dedicated, supportive, and honest in the application of her teaching craft, Mrs. Simonsen was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

