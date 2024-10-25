"One Class at a Time" surprises teacher at Poly Drive Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Noelle Watson, a kindergarten teacher at Poly Drive Elementary who keeps her students moving in order to keep them engaged.

"For a lot of these kids, this is the first time they've been to school," said Mrs. Watson. "So much is expected of them, even at 5 and 6 years old, so we have to get them up and moving. We do things like little dance parties."

Simple activities like that help keep the kids motivated and locked in.

"It keeps their brains from getting bored and you just got to keep them moving and learning."

One of the unique activities is the year-end letter fashion show.

"We do a fashion show where they make a vest with a letter on them. They put stuff on the vest that starts with that letter. It is a lot of fun."

Mrs. Watson has been teaching for 20 years, 18 of those in kindergarten, and she hopes her students continue to grow in their love of learning.

"I hope it stays fun for him because learning can be fun. It doesn't have to be boring and just sitting at a desk. We need to get them up and moving and keep them engaged the best that we can."

For being a teacher who brings a fun approach to her classroom every day, Mrs. Watson was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.