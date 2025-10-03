One Class at a Time surprises Rose Park Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Meredyth Johnson, a fourth-grade teacher who understands the importance of meeting her students where they are.

"I like to think of myself as inspiring my students to do their best every day," said Mrs. Johnson. "They come in with different levels and needs, and my job is to help them become the best versions of themselves and get one step closer to becoming productive adults."

And it's not a one-size-fits-all approach.

"Some kids need to learn how to make friends, while others need to learn how to read. Some kids need to learn how to do complex math."

For her, being a teacher is the best job in the world.

"I get to work with kids every day, and I get to see them grow. When I see them out in the community being amazing—that's way better than sitting in an office."

So what does Mrs. Johnson hope her students take with them as they move on from her class?

"I hope they remember that I truly think of them as my own kids. I have two daughters, but I tell my students, 'Once you're on my list, you're one of my kids.' I care very deeply about what happens to them—both in their successes and in the things they struggle with. So I hope they know that no matter what, I'm still cheering for them."

And we're cheering for you. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools proudly presented Mrs. Johnson with a $500 grant, sponsored by Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee gifted her a $150 gift card along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.