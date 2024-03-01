'One Class at a Time' spotlights teacher at Skyview High

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Bridgett Paddock, an English language arts teacher who stresses the need for her students to do a lot of critical thinking.

"Both of the classes I teach - AP English language and composition and college public speaking - those are both things that push students out of their comfort zones," said Miss Paddock. "I think, as a teacher, I might have students who people see as smarter but we're tackling really difficult topics and content. I'm there to help them and push them to think more and to think critically. I want them to be successful in that. Life is full of problems and different things and we have no idea what we're going to encounter at some point in time so we need to be able to think logically and to think about how to solve problems in different ways. My goal really is to just help them be lifelong learners and to question the world around them and to find answers on how can we best serve our communities."

Miss Paddock also has a very special connection to Skyview High. At one time she was also a student.

"I think the Heights is an interesting place and a great place because it is kind of a big community. We have a number of teachers at Skyview who are Skyview graduates and coming back to this community and being part of the community and being able to serve them in a different way I think for a lot of the teachers who are back is kind of a special thing."

For being a teacher who provides an in-depth understanding of her classes and gives her students all the necessary resources they need to learn, Miss Paddock was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

