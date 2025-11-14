“One Class at a Time” recognizes teacher at Riverside Middle School

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Nicole McIntosh, an 8th-grade physical science teacher who believes strongly in building positive relationships with her students.

"There's nothing too great that you cannot dig out of, and there's no wrong that can't be made right," said Mrs. McIntosh. "I feel like that's probably one of my greatest strengths—being able to find them and meet them on their level, and foster relationships that are genuine in nature and extend outside the classroom. I've got kids who are in college now that I still talk to, that I taught in the past, so trying to find those common grounds and then growing that relationship just lets those kids know that they've got somebody in their corner who cares and gets it."

Having a safe and calming environment in her classroom is of the utmost importance to her.

"I grew up with a lot of trauma. I came from a very non-traditional background. I had two middle school teachers who literally saved my life. I wanted to be that person for others because it changed the trajectory of my life so greatly."

Mrs. McIntosh draws on her experiences to help guide her students down a positive path.

"Because I've been through trauma and been through the system, dropped out of high school, got my GED early when I became a single mom at 17, and just kind of fought every inch of the way, I want to be a light for those kids—to let them know that they can do it as well."

And you are a light, Mrs. McIntosh—brighter and more inspiring than you may ever know. Because of that, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Mrs. McIntosh with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to surprise her with a $150 gift card and other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

