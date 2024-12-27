"One Class at a Time" recognizes teacher at Medicine Crow Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"We get to talk about the disgusting stuff, the creepy crawlies!"

Meet Tyler Crofutt, a life science teacher at Medicine Crow Middle School who enjoys watching his students dive right into all of the wonderful things one can discover in the subject.

"We talk about the microbiome inside of you," said Mr. Crofutt. "We talk about microorganisms that live all over and inside of you that keep you healthy. The kids buy in really well, their curiosity is sparked so I love teaching the curriculum that I get to for life science."

This grant will go a long way to help keep that spark of curiosity going.

"We can't go out and explore moon jellies and get into the ocean and do tests so it's nice to bring in different resources into the classroom. I'm excited to get more nets and do aquatic species work at the pond."

In addition to science, Tyler also sponsors the school's student council with a focus on good behavior.

"We like to put on fundraisers for different activities. We try to really encourage positive behavior in the school so my focus this year is to do events that encourage being determined, responsible, accountable, and safe in the school. We were able to give out six Thanksgiving dinners to families based on good behavior in November. In December, we were able to have little student council get-togethers, dress-up spirit days. We have activities throughout the whole year."

A year full of the love of learning, something he hopes his students take with them moving forward.

"The science is important but at the same time they need test-taking skills, the ability to complete their work, stay in class, be here every day, and be ready to learn."

For being a teacher whose dedication to student success extends beyond the walls of the classroom, Mr. Crofutt was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.